Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $829.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.