Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $965.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.00 million and the highest is $975.70 million. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

Shares of CSL opened at $171.63 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

