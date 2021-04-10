Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $68.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.79 billion and the lowest is $67.36 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $280.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

