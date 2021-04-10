Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce sales of $320,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

