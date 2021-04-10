Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.94 Million

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce sales of $544.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $595.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.39 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.