Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $496.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.10 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

