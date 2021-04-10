Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $502.88. The stock had a trading volume of 335,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.22 and a 200 day moving average of $471.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $246.40 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.