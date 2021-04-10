Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $676.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

