Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.66. 567,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.81. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $207.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

