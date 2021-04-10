Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

