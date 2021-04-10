Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report $3.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the lowest is $3.60 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $114.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $134.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $972.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

