Analysts Anticipate Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Perspecta also posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.