Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Post $2.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $3.33. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $162.76. 107,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $167.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

