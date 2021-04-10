Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sunoco posted earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. Sunoco has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

