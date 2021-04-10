Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.02. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of TROW traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.52. 1,092,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

