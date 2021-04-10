Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $15.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.22 billion and the highest is $16.91 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.52 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

