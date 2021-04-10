Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.60). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,286,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $298.18 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.40 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

