Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $230.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $232.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $836.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $838.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $987.89 million, with estimates ranging from $954.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $333.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

