Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Announce $3.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $3.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.49. 95,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.26. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

