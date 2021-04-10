Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. ChannelAdvisor also reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

