Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Etsy reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.