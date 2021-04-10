Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14).

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.04 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.46.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

