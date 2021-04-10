Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,997. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

