Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $321.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.16 million and the lowest is $271.80 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $86.00 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.