Analysts Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92.

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

