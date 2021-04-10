Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the highest is $5.26 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.46 billion to $22.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

