Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,759. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 52 week low of $135.04 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

