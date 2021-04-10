Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $104.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $788.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $948.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

