Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silgan by 143.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. Silgan has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

