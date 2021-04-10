Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $20.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $21.38 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $85.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $88.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.38 billion to $92.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.