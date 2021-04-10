Analyzing Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 1.09 -$7.24 million $1.37 7.51 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.17 $383.55 million $1.66 13.59

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

