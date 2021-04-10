Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

