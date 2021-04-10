Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Antares Pharma worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.