AntiMatter (MATTER) One Day Volume Tops $5.93 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00008618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.