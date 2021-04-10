Anyswap Market Cap Reaches $50.92 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $50.92 million and $377,015.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

