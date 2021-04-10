Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. AON posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.17.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $238.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.