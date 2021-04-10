Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $46,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in AON by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $238.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.17.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

