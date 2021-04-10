APIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $267,537.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $24.28 million and $267,537.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00053012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00618997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00036791 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

