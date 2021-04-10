AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.21

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,329,531 coins and its circulating supply is 245,329,530 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.