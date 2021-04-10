AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,647. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

