Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

