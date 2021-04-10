Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90,927 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Apple worth $1,208,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

