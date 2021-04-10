APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.01 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00301867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00746565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,732.86 or 0.98979669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714162 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,356,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

