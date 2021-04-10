Aragon (ANT) Price Up 6% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Aragon coin can now be bought for about $11.37 or 0.00018870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 6% against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $450.21 million and approximately $66.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00608160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036994 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

