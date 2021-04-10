ARAW Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $131,371.35 and approximately $179.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

