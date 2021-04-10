Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

