ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of ArcBest worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of ARCB opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.