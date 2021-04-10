Arcblock Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.