Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

