Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Arconic worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

